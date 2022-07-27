Which schools are favored to win 2022-23 College Football Playoff? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
As July winds down, that can only mean one thing: the new college football season is coming.
The 2022-23 college football season kicks off on Aug. 27 for “Week Zero,” so the electric stadium atmospheres and high-scoring affairs are not too far off.
And while the beginning of the new campaign is always exciting, so is trying to determine the four teams that will compete in the College Football Playoff for a chance to win the national championship.
No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Cincinnati made the postseason tournament in 2021, with the Bulldogs topping the Crimson Tide 33-18 in the national title game.
Who will the four schools be in 2022-23? Here are the favorites to make the cut, with all odds provided by our betting partner, PointsBet:
Which schools are favored to win the 2023 College Football Playoff?
As expected, Nick Saban’s Alabama tops the odds to win the national championship in January 2023. Including the Crimson Tide, these 23 schools have the best odds of winning the title:
- Alabama: +180
- Ohio State: +335
- Georgia: +350
- Clemson: +1100
- USC: +2200
- Texas A&M: +2500
- Michigan: +4500
- Notre Dame: +4500
- Oklahoma: +5000
- Texas: +5000
- Utah: +5000
- LSU: +7000
- Baylor: +8000
- Miami (Fla.): +8000
- Oregon: +8000
- Oklahoma State: +9000
- Wisconsin: +9000
- Florida: +10000
- Michigan State: +10000
- Nebraska: +10000
- Ole Miss: +10000
- Penn State: +10000
- Tennessee: +10000
