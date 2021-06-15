Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen Thanks Supporters in First Public Message From Hospital

The soccer star remains hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland on Saturday

By Mattias KarÉn

Christian Eriksen / Dinamarca.- El mediocampista, capitán y goleador del cuadro danés, buscará aportar toda su habilidad para que su equipo consiga el boleto ante Irlanda del Norte. Foto: Getty Images
Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

Christian Eriksen sent his first public message from the hospital on Tuesday, thanking supporters for their “sweet and amazing” well-wishes after his collapse at the European Championship.

Eriksen remains in the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland on Saturday, when he had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator on the field.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family,” Eriksen wrote in a message that was shared by the Danish soccer association on Twitter.

“I’m fine – under the circumstances,” he added. “I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay. Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark.”

The message was accompanied by a photo of the 29-year-old Eriksen giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed.

Denmark, which lost to Finland 1-0, next plays Belgium on Thursday. On Monday, Eriksen's teammates said the midfielder had told them to re-focus on the tournament.

More Christian Eriksen Coverage

soccer Jun 12

In Scary Scene at Euro 2020, Denmark's Christian Eriksen Collapses on the Field

Christian Eriksen Jun 13

Doctor: Eriksen ‘Was Gone' Before Being Resuscitated

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Christian EriksenDenmark
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us