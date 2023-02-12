Chiefs' Travis Kelce Celebrates Super Bowl Touchdown With ‘Stanky Leg' Dance

Travis Kelce has hit the dance floor.

The Kansas City Chiefs star hauled in the team's first touchdown of the game in the first quarter and celebrated with the "stanky leg" dance.

The touchdown came on an 18-yard wheel route that leveled the score at 7-7 after Jalen Hurts opened the scoring on a quarterback sneak in the game's first possession.

Mahomes to Kelce but make it Super.



📺: #SBLVII on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/d8gBDzRt2m pic.twitter.com/2O8sClXZIM — NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023

What is the "stanky leg" dance?

The dance originates from the 2008 song by GS Boyz titled "Stanky Legg" with the chorus featuring the dance.

As Kelce does in the video, the dance entails partially bending one's knee and rotating it clockwise.