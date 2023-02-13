Chiefs' Orlando Brown Jr. Wants These Shirts Made After Super Bowl Victory

Patrick Mahomes captured his second Super Bowl MVP trophy on Sunday, and he couldn't have done it without his offensive line.

Playing on a bad ankle, Mahomes didn't get sacked once by the Philadelphia Eagles' historically dominant pass rush. That great pass protection allowed the Chiefs quarterback to put up points on all four of Kansas City's second-half possessions as they overcame a 10-point halftime deficit for a 38-35 Super Bowl LVII win.

Following Kansas City's victory, offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said he wants T-shirts made to recognize the O-line's stellar performance.

"We just executed and did our job to the highest of levels," Brown Jr. told reporters, via The Athletic's Nate Taylor. "It was all so worth it, man. Zero sacks! Tell them to put it on a f***ing T-shirt!”

Brown Jr. then shared the same message on Twitter, writing: "0 sacks, put it on a f***ing T Shirt!!!!"

It's hard to argue with Brown Jr.

The Eagles racked up the third-most sacks in NFL history during the regular season with 70. They were the first team ever to have four players with 10-plus sacks. And the Eagles added eight more sacks over their first two playoff games.

The last time Philadelphia was held without a sack in a game? Oct. 16 in a Week 6 win over the Dallas Cowboys. That was the only other time in the Eagles' 20 total games this season that they didn't sack the quarterback.

Considering how close Super Bowl LVII was, one or two sacks of Mahomes could have changed the outcome. So yeah, the Chiefs' O-line probably does deserve its own shirt.