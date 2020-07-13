football

Chief Zee, HTTR and ‘Hail Victory for Progress': DC NFL Team Name News Spurs Strong Reactions

“To see that that organization will have a new legacy to build on, it’s good," one former player said

By NBC Washington Staff

dc nfl team stadium
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Fans stand in the upper deck seating before the Philadelphia Eagles play against D.C.'s NFL team at FedExField on Dec. 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland.

" data-ellipsis="false">

On the streets, on social media and at stores that sell D.C. NFL team merchandise, reactions are pouring in to the team’s announcement Monday that they’ll change their name

Feedback in the D.C. area is mixed, with some fans saying it’s about time and others saying they’ll stop watching.

At FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, Ed Zierle of Annapolis spent several hundred dollars on team merchandise after the team announced the change. He’s been a fan for more than 40 years, he said as his wife took a photo of him holding up his purchases. 

In Sterling, Virginia, a crowd of people rushed to Dick's Sporting Goods to buy team merchandise.

Former team tight end and Super Bowl champion Rick “Doc” Walker said a name change is long overdue. 

“I took great reverence with it and adored the colors, adored the logo and really was too ignorant to know it really was a slur,” he said. 

Former wide receiver Santana Moss also praised the decision. 

“To see that that organization will have a new legacy to build on, it’s good,” he said. 

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser offered somewhat-muted praise after previously calling for the change. 

“Yes, we want to change the name and the location,” she said  “The Washington football team should be playing in Washington.” 

On the streets of D.C., some people said they welcomed a new name. Others said they thought it was unnecessary. 

“It’s always been there. I don’t think it’s right to change it,” one man said. 

Here’s a sampling of the reactions on social media: 

