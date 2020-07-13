Chief Zee, HTTR and ‘Hail Victory for Progress': DC NFL Team Name News Spurs Strong Reactions

On the streets, on social media and at stores that sell D.C. NFL team merchandise, reactions are pouring in to the team’s announcement Monday that they’ll change their name.

Feedback in the D.C. area is mixed, with some fans saying it’s about time and others saying they’ll stop watching.

At FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, Ed Zierle of Annapolis spent several hundred dollars on team merchandise after the team announced the change. He’s been a fan for more than 40 years, he said as his wife took a photo of him holding up his purchases.

In Sterling, Virginia, a crowd of people rushed to Dick's Sporting Goods to buy team merchandise.

Former team tight end and Super Bowl champion Rick “Doc” Walker said a name change is long overdue.

“I took great reverence with it and adored the colors, adored the logo and really was too ignorant to know it really was a slur,” he said.

Former wide receiver Santana Moss also praised the decision.

“To see that that organization will have a new legacy to build on, it’s good,” he said.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser offered somewhat-muted praise after previously calling for the change.

“Yes, we want to change the name and the location,” she said “The Washington football team should be playing in Washington.”

On the streets of D.C., some people said they welcomed a new name. Others said they thought it was unnecessary.

“It’s always been there. I don’t think it’s right to change it,” one man said.

Here’s a sampling of the reactions on social media:

For 50 years I've been a fan. Owners, coaches, players have all came and went. The constant has been the name and the logo. Everyone played to be part of the history and legacy of the Washington Redskins. They've killed this. They're an expansion team now. — Michael Goddard (@gridironmike) July 13, 2020

They still managed to print the name seven times in the press release saying they were retiring the name https://t.co/freqqsnmOd — Noah Frank (@NoahAFrank) July 13, 2020

I can’t tell you how many times I have sung the fight song over the last 17 years of going to Redskins games. It’s a tradition that I have shared with so many and unfortunately won’t get to experience with my son. So to all my fellow Redskins fans, sing it one last time! — Andrew Raub (@araub23) July 13, 2020

More proof. Money talks the loudest. pic.twitter.com/Ovvc2Mbgnb — Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) July 13, 2020

Chief Zee, real name Zena Williams, was the Redskins mascot starting in 1978. He was a black man dressed in full Indian regalia. He died July 19, 2016. Probably spinning in his grave. — Bob Hughey (@Bobzilla1001) July 13, 2020

In high school I wrote my senior thesis as a @Redskins fan, calling for the team to change their name... crazy to see this actually happening. I applaud you, @RiverboatRonHC, one of the best coaches this franchise has had in years. #HTTR forever. — Katie Schreck (@kjschreck_) July 13, 2020

I can no longer support the Washington football team. I’m not a “fan” of any team. I love the Redskins, and always will, but over many years, 🤔 20, my fanaticism has waned and the name change was the last straw. — David Lichtenstein (@LichtensteinNWF) July 13, 2020

I say this as a former resident of the D.C. area and a fan of the #redskins for years before falling out with football overall: The level of whining and bigotry over changing an overtly racist name is staggering, Twitter.



Hail to the [New name]s; hail victory for progress. — Roger Austin (@Roger_Austin) July 13, 2020