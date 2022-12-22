Chase Young's Return to Action Will, at Long Last, Occur Vs. 49ers

Chase Young's long-awaited return set for Saturday vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Chase Young's 13-plus month recovery from his November 2021 torn ACL will, at long last, culminate with a return to action this weekend.

During a Thursday press conference, Ron Rivera announced that Young will play for the Commanders when they face off with the stacked 49ers in San Francisco on Saturday afternoon.

"It'll be a real big lift," Rivera said in response to a question about how being able to suit up will benefit Young's psyche. "Honestly, that's why we decided that now is the time to tell you guys, just so it doesn't become that distraction ... We want you guys to be able to tell everybody, 'Hey, he's ready to roll. Let's go.'"

Young was first designated to return from the Physically Unable to Perform List on Nov. 2. He originally landed on PUP back in training camp.

After practicing for three weeks, he was then activated and placed on the 53-man roster on Nov. 21. Since then, a tiresome cycle of reports about him possibly debuting but ultimately not doing so has developed.

Fortunately, that will cease on Saturday.

"He felt really good this week," Rivera said, adding that a recent follow-up meeting with Dr. James Andrews acted as "the final thing just to get him over the hump."

"He showed us a willingness to stick that leg in the ground and roll off of it, plant it and cut off of it," Rivera said.

Young was in the locker room on Thursday but declined to speak with reporters. He held a session with the media on Wednesday but didn't indicate that his time on the sidelines would be coming to an end soon.

According to Rivera, Young will be on a limited snap count on Saturday as he mixes in along what's been an awfully productive defensive line this season.

"It's going to be a few here, a few here and a few here," Rivera said.

The Commanders could certainly use some bonus contributions from Young, both in Week 16 and the rest of the way. While the discussion around his status had grown exhausting of late, the bottom line is that even a restricted Young theoretically has the potential to impact Washington's postseason chances.

