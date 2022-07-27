Ron Rivera Expects Chase Young to ‘Take the Most Time' Coming Off PUP List

Rivera expects Young to 'take the most time' coming off PUP list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ASHBURN, Va. -- On the eve of their first training camp practice of 2022, the Washington Commanders placed four players on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, headlined by star pass rusher Chase Young.

Young was joined on the PUP list by centers Chase Roullier (fibula) and Tyler Larsen (Achilles), as well as tight end Logan Thomas (ACL). All four players suffered season-ending injuries during the 2021 campaign.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, head coach Ron Rivera offered an optimistic outlook for Roullier, Larsen and Thomas but was less encouraging when it came to the status of Young.

"Chase Roullier has had some really good sessions. He looks like he might be the first one off of PUP," Rivera said. "Tyler Larsen has had some good ones as well. He's a little further away than Chase Roullier. I thought Logan has looked really good as well. Not quite sure, but he'll be down the line a little bit. And then Chase Young, obviously, is probably the one that there is [the] most concern as far as the time is concerned."

Young is currently recovering from a torn ACL, which the pass rusher suffered in Week 10 last season against Tampa Bay. The 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year explained during OTAs that he also injured the patella tendon in his other knee, which required rehab as well. That's part of the reason why Logan Thomas is further along in his ACL recovery, even though the tight end suffered his ACL tear nearly a month after Young.

"He had a serious injury, and he had it late in the year. He's been working hard," Rivera said on Young. "His rehab's been going well from what we've seen and what we understand. But you never really know until you get to get your hands back on him. But Chase Young is probably the one that's going to take the most time. It was serious, obviously, and any time you're talking about an ACL it's just down the line. We'll have to wait and see on that one."

Young was present during the team's offseason program this spring but did no field work when the media was present. The pass rusher spent most of his time in Ashburn inside the facility working on his rehab with the training staff. Young has conducted the majority of his rehab away from the club in Colorado, a plan he and the team jointly came up with. Both sides appear to be pleased with the progress he's made.

Yet, when asked about a timeline for Young to return from the PUP list, Rivera once again declined to put a date on the calendar.

"The biggest thing is we don't put timelines on those things. It's unfair," he said.

For now, the Commanders are in wait-and-see mode when it comes to the return of its star pass rusher. While all parties hope that a return is sooner than later, Rivera wants to avoid making unrealistic expectations for such.

"You put pressure on people to try and accomplish that and get to where they're supposed to be before they should be, and it could cause something. With Chase, and for the most part all those guys, when they're ready they'll be back on the football field. But I did say, Chase, the seriousness of his is there. It's an ACL, and it happened later in the year. I do know what he had said that he expected to be there from the beginning, and that's an unfair expectation."