Celebrity Sightings at This Year's NBA Finals

The 2022-23 NBA Finals is finally here.

While Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat and Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will face off in a seven-game series to see who will hoist this year's Larry O'Brien Trophy, they won't be the only stars that fans will have their eyes on.

This year's NBA Finals kicks off in the Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., which will be filled with the biggest stars in music, sports and fashion. And, they'll be sure to be front row for all the NBA action.

So, here's a look at some of the famous faces who came out to watch the Nuggets and the Heat face off during the NBA Finals:

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Game 1 (in Denver)

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is loving this Nuggets run 👏 pic.twitter.com/1JrvNqlNlL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 17, 2023

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton

Broncos coach Sean Payton, sitting 4 seats down from me, comes to say hello to 18 🤝 pic.twitter.com/wDRYmQejvv — Zach Bye (@byesline) June 2, 2023

Former Denver Broncos quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning

Actor and comedian Ken Jeong