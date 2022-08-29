Serena Williams

Celebrity Sightings at Serena Williams' First Match of Her Last US Open

Everyone is coming out to see Serena Williams compete in her final U.S. Open, including celebrities, athletes and the mayor of New York City

By Kristen Conti

Hugh Jackman, center, watches Serena Williams, of the United States, and Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York.
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Monday night is Serena Williams’ first match of her last U.S. Open tournament and fans are swarming.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion is attracting masses of people from all over the world to see her play. But it doesn’t stop there. Notable celebrities also seem to be coming to Flushing Meadows to see the action go down. 

Notable personalities like Queen Latifah, Anthony Anderson, Spike Lee and Mike Tyson are in attendance.

Williams' husband of five years, Alexis Ohanian, is also in the stands.

American fashion designer Vera Wang and journalists Katie Couric and Anna Wintour have also shown up to the match.

Comedic personality Rebel Wilson is watching from the stands, with Academy Award-nominated actor Hugh Jackman sitting just a few rows down.

Former president Bill Clinton and Dr. Ruth Westheimer are sitting together enjoying the adrenaline under the lights.

And of course athletes support other athletes, so New York Mets’ shortstop Francisco Lindor and Olympic ski racer Lindsey Vonn have their eyes on the action.

Beyonce made her way to Queens to see Williams showcase her incredible talent.

TV personality Gayle King and mayor of New York City Eric Adams have also made their way to the arena.

And who better than Billie Jean King herself to be supporting Williams at her final U.S. Open. 

The US Open’s arena in Queens, N.Y. is named after King, properly known as the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. She is an American former No. 1 tennis player and has 39 major titles under her belt. 

Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, with six of those titles being at the US Open. She announced her retirement from the sport earlier in August.

