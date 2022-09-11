Celebrity Sightings at 2022 US Open Men's Singles Championships

The last match at the 2022 U.S. Open captivated quite the audience in Queens on Sunday.

No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 5 Casper Ruud battled for the coronation of the men’s singles title. After 4 sets, Alcaraz dominated Ruud with a score of 4-6, 6-2, 6-7, 3-6. This marks his first U.S. Open men’s singles title.

High-profile personalities made their way to the competition to watch the last match of this year’s Grand Slam tournament, including American comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica.

Bon Jovi, Rick Astley, Debbie Gibson, and Jerry Seinfeld at the #USOpen pic.twitter.com/7YrDwYeU5Y — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) September 11, 2022

Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour made an appearance, as did Political staffer Huma Abedin and American actor Anne Hathaway.

Some members of the music industry, including Jon Bon Jovi, Debbie Gibson and Rick Astley and Questlove, also watched from the stands.

El mundo del cine y la música, presente en la definición del #USOpen. 🎥🎶



¿A quiénes reconocés? pic.twitter.com/lqfsJugRfb — ESPN Tenis (@ESPNtenis) September 11, 2022

American actor Lin-Manuel Miranda also showed face at Sunday’s match. He was sitting alongside Grammy Award-winning Beninese singer Angélique Kidjo.

Angelique Kidjo x Lin Manuel-Miranda was not a pairing I was expecting at the US Open #USOpen — Timbobs (@TiAlalade) September 11, 2022

Athletes supporting other athletes is always nice to see. Olympian Lindsey Vonn has been in the stands multiple times this week, including during Serena Williams’ matches.

Former NBA star Manu Ginobili and Toronto Raptors owner Larry Tanenbaum showed up as well.

In attendance at US Open final: political staffer Huma Abedin, Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, Jessica Seinfeld and comedian Jerry Seinfeld; musician Jon Bon Jovi; former NBA star Manu Ginobli#USOpen Final Live: https://t.co/K91XLvqUxr pic.twitter.com/huDcJ5Noif — Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) September 11, 2022

Not to mention, two tennis legends sat in the stands overlooking Ashe and reminisced about their own championship matches – Andy Roddick and Tracy Austin.

Tracy Austin and Andy Roddick taking in the #USOpen Men’s Singles Final.



A combined 3 US Open singles titles between them. pic.twitter.com/fIJE4I4lKd — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) September 11, 2022

American model Kendall Jenner joined the fun alongside Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker.