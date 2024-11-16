See the celebrities at the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight

It's a star-studded affair at AT&T Stadium.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are set to square off in a highly anticipated boxing match in Arlington, Texas, on Friday night. And the boxers aren't the only big names inside "Jerry World," home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

A list of stars from the sports and entertainment world have come out to watch the 58-year-old boxing legend return to the ring to take on the 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer. The card also featured several title bouts, highlighted by the co-main event of Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

From actors to boxing legends, here's a look at the celebrity sightings at the event:

Lennox Lewis, Sugar Ray Leonard and Evander Holyfield

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Evander Holyfield, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Lennox Lewis at #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/R5YrZIkjp7 — Netflix (@netflix) November 16, 2024

Joe Jonas

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka

Josh Duhamel

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Jerry Jones and Michael Irvin

Jerry Jones and Michael Irvin showed up for #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/7DsDzsXJeT — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 16, 2024

Rob Gronkowski

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Tom Segura and Adam 'Pacman' Jones

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Mike Epps and Jeff Ross

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Daddy Yankee

Simu Liu

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Cedric the Entertainer

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Ryan Serhant

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Joey Fatone

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Jay Shetty