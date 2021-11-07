Cardinals Make MLB History as First Team with Five Gold Glove Winners

Awards season is here for the MLB season and the St. Louis Cardinals were the story of the night on Sunday.
The Cardinals became the first MLB team ever with five Gold Glove winners in a single season. Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman, Tyler O'Neill, Nolan Arenado and Harrison Bader took five of the nine Gold Glove awards given out in the National League.
It is Arenado's ninth consecutive award, the fourth for Goldschmidt and second for O'Neill.
Other highlights from the award show include Brandon Crawford getting his fourth Gold Glove, Dallas Keuchel securing his fifth and Matt Chapman receiving his fourth.
Sports
Here is the full list of the 2021 Gold Glove winners.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
FIRST BASE
Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals
SECOND BASE
Tommy Edman, Cardinals
SHORTSTOP
Brandon Crawford, Giants
THIRD BASE
Nolan Arenado, Cardinals
LEFT FIELD
Tyler O'Neill, Cardinals
CENTER FIELD
Harrison Bader, Cardinals
RIGHT FIELD
Adam Duvall, Marlins/Braves
CATCHER
Jacob Stallings, Pirates
PITCHER
Max Fried, Braves
AMERICAN LEAGUE
FIRST BASE
Yuli Gurriel, Astros
SECOND BASE
Marcus Semien, Blue Jays
SHORTSTOP
Carlos Correa, Astros
THIRD BASE
Matt Chapman, A's
LEFT FIELD
Andrew Benintendi, Royals
CENTER FIELD
Michael A. Taylor, Royals
RIGHT FIELD
Joey Gallo, Rangers/Yankees
CATCHER
Sean Murphy, A's
PITCHER
Dallas Keuchel, White Sox