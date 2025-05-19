Washington Capitals

Caps' Alexander Alexeyev arrested after fight in Arlington

Defenseman charged with public intoxication after Saturday morning incident.

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Washington Capitals player is charged with public intoxication after an alleged fight in the Clarendon neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia.

A witness flagged down officers on patrol just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday and reported a fight, police said.

Officers saw 25-year-old Alexander Alexeyev fighting with another man, police said. Officers observed Alexeyev assault the other man.

One officer used pepper spray while they took Alexeyev into custody, police said. He was treated at the scene.

“We are aware of the situation involving Alexander Alexeyev and in the process of gathering additional information,” a Caps spokesperson said.

A few weeks ago in the Caps’ first round playoff series against Montreal, the defenseman lost three teeth due to a high stick.

