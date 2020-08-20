Washington Football Coach Ron Rivera Has a Form of Skin Cancer

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer, according to a team spokesman.

The spokesman confirmed Thursday night that Rivera has squamous cell carcinoma. ESPN first reported Rivera’s diagnosis, saying it was lymph node cancer and later clarified it was squamous cell carcinoma in his neck.

To be clear and specific, Washington HC Ron Rivera has Squamous cell cancer of his neck. He was diagnosed with it two weeks ago. He told his team about it tonight. He plans to go on coaching this season, but has set up backup plans as well. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2020

Rivera is expected to continue coaching while undergoing treatment. He was hired as Washington’s coach and put in charge of football operations in January. The 58-year-old of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent is the first minority coach in franchise history.

ESPN reported Rivera got the diagnosis two weeks ago and told his team Thursday.

