Washington Football Coach Ron Rivera Has a Form of Skin Cancer

By Stephen Whyno

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera interviews during the second day of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium Feb. 26 in Indianapolis.
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer, according to a team spokesman.

The spokesman confirmed Thursday night that Rivera has squamous cell carcinoma. ESPN first reported Rivera’s diagnosis, saying it was lymph node cancer and later clarified it was squamous cell carcinoma in his neck.

Rivera is expected to continue coaching while undergoing treatment. He was hired as Washington’s coach and put in charge of football operations in January. The 58-year-old of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent is the first minority coach in franchise history.

ESPN reported Rivera got the diagnosis two weeks ago and told his team Thursday.

