Tom Wilson Fined $5,000 for Scrum But Avoids Suspension

Tom Wilson fined for Monday's scrum in New York originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Tom Wilson has been fined $5,000 for roughing New York Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich during Monday's game, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Tuesday.

That is the maximum allowable fine under the CBA. More importantly for the Capitals and for Wilson, this means that he has avoided suspension for the incident.

A scrum ensued in the second period on Monday as Buchnevich went hard after the puck in the crease. The Caps came to the defense of goalie Vitek Vanecek, including Wilson, who could be seen pushing Buchnevich's head to the ice. He then punched him in the back once before a scrum broke out with players from both teams trying to defend their teammates.

Later in the scrum, Artemi Panarin engaged with Wilson and Wilson threw him to the ice. Panarin left the game and did not return. Wilson was assessed a double-minor for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct by the referees.

Following the game, the Rangers seemed more upset over what happened with Panarin, but, as noted, the fine came for roughing against Buchnevich. The DoPS determined what happened with Panarin did not warrant further discipline.

“I thought it was just a scrum, like physical play," Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said. "There was something going on originally with the goalie and they’re jamming at the goalie and a bunch of players jump in there. It happens a lot.”