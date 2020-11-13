Tagovailoa Brothers Show Huge Support for Each Other After Big Weekend

Tua and Taulia Tagovailoa are fellow quarterbacks, former teammates and brothers who are both lighting up opposing defenses in their first few starts of the season.

Tua’s been a game manager for the Miami Dolphins, passing for 248 yards and two touchdowns in the win against the Arizona Cardinals.

Taulia passed for 282 yards and three touchdowns in a dominating win over favored Penn State in his third start for the Terps.

It’s safe to say last weekend was good for the Tagovailoa household.

Taulia was seen on Instagram proudly cheering his older brother dissect the Cardinals’ defense.

Taulia Tagovailoa was going crazy watching his brother Tua go ham against the Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/jezWkx2I5R — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) November 9, 2020

“After every game, we call one another, sometimes literally in the locker room,” Tua said. “It’s always good to talk to him, and he always asks questions, I just tell him certain things that went through my head. We’re always supporting one another.”

This dates back to before the season started, as Tua would occasionally call Taulia and Maryland head coach Mike Locksley to talk film and offer any help that he can while he’s in Miami, focusing on his own game plan for Sundays.

Locksley gave his quarterback huge props for making a name for himself and his competitive nature.

“This guy has a lot on his plate,” Locksley sid. “When you’re the family member of someone that has recognition, the fact that he has the Tagovailoa last name and how he handles that … He is a worker bee; he wants to earn everything he gets. Those are all the little things. People say, ‘Oh, that’s Tua’s little brother.’ No, he’s Lia and he’s carving out his niche for himself in this program.”

“I get it from my dad and my brother,” Taulia said about his constant desire to learn more about the quarterback position. “That’s where I get my confidence.”

This Sunday, Tua and the Dolphins will face the visiting Los Angeles Chargers in his third start for Miami. As for Taulia, his matchup against the third-ranked Ohio State was canceled due to a growing number of positive COVID-19 results coming from Maryland’s football program, joining the list of 7 other college football games that were postponed due to the coronavirus. Maryland has also paused all team-related activities until further notice.

On the bright side, Taulia gets another chance to see his brother shine in the pros.