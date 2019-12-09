Nationals

Strasburg Agrees to $245M, 7-Year Deal With Nationals

Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg agreed to a record $245 million, seven-year contract, NBC Sports Washington reported.

The World Series MVP had opted out of the remaining four years and $100 million left on his contract earlier this offseason.

Strasburg returns after pitching a league-leading 209 innings in 2019. He was dominant in the postseason.

Capital Games

Capital Games is your source for all Washington-area sports.

Redskins Dec 23

Redskins’ Haskins Out for Cowboys Game With Ankle Injury

Washington Redskins Dec 22

Giants Beat Redskins 41-35 in Overtime

He has spent his entire career with the Nationals after being drafted No. 1 overall in 2019.

The velocity on his fastball has declined in recent years, but he made a change last season, increasing the use of his curveball by almost 10 percent.

Strasburg's deal is the highest for a pitcher in total dollars and average annual value at $35 million, the Associated Press reports.

This article tagged under:

NationalsStephen Strasburg
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us