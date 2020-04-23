Redskins Pick Defensive End Chase Young With No. 2 Pick of NFL Draft

The Washington Redskins selected Ohio State defensive end Chase Young with the No. 2 pick of the NFL draft.

Young had a dominant 2019 season with 16.5 sacks and 46 tackles to become a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Young has long been considered the top non-quarterback available in the draft.

Young is Ron Rivera's first pick since taking over as Redskins coach.

Washington held onto the second pick and selected Young after receiving calls to trade down.

The Maryland native played high school football at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville.