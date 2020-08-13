washington nationals

Nationals' Strasburg Ejected for Arguing — From the Stands

By Jerry Beach

Stephen Strasburg of the Washington Nationals watching a game against the Toronto Blue Jays from the stands at Nationals Park on July 28.
G Fiume/Getty Images

A pitcher getting ejected for arguing balls and strikes — on his day off? And, from the stands?

Nationals star Stephen Strasburg earned one of baseball's most unique ejections — probably ever — in the third inning of Washington's game against the New York Mets on Thursday.

Strasburg was sitting in Section 121 at Citi Field in this socially distant season because he’s scheduled to start Friday against Baltimore Orioles. He was apparently unhappy with the strike zone of plate umpire Carlos Torres after Austin Voth’s 2-2 pitch to Pete Alonso on the outside corner was ruled a ball.

Capital Games

Capital Games is your source for all Washington-area sports.

Aug 12

Washington Football Team to Play Games at FedEx Field Without Fans

Washington DC Aug 10

Washington Activates Linebacker Reuben Foster Off PUP List

Moments later, Torres ejected last year's World Series MVP, though it took a few seconds to realize who had been tossed.

Someone was heard yelling: “You’re (expletive) brutal” shortly before television cameras captured Strasburg doffing his cap as he walked up the staircase on his way out of the park.

“Sorry, folks — sorry, FCC,” Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen said on SNY.

The usually stoic Strasburg appeared to be grinning underneath his blue mask as he made his exit.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

washington nationalsStephen Strasburg
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us