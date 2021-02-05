Nationals Hand Out Swag Bags to Honor First Responders

The Washington Nationals handed out swag bags filled with World Series T-shirts and other apparel Friday to police and firefighters to honor those who have been on the front lines.

“As the team transitions to yet another season, we thought, ‘What do we do with the spirit of being world champions? Well, we pass it on to the real world champions, which are the first responders,’” said Gregory McCarthy, the vice president of the Nationals.

D.C. police and firefighters responded to this past year’s unusual events, from the pandemic to civil unrest and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“We don’t thank our first responders enough,” said John Donnelly Sr., the D.C. Fire and EMS chief. “It’s really nice to be recognized.”

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said the gesture was “huge for us.”

“And I think that focusing on the positive things that our officers are doing, that they do day in and day out, it certainly is good for morale within the agencies,” Contee said. “It’s good for our officers to know that members of the community truly care and appreciate the great work they do.”