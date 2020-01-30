Mystics’ MVP Delle Donne Undergoes Back Surgery

Reigning WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne is expected to be ready for the start of the season after undergoing back surgery.

The WNBA champion Washington Mystics say Delle Donne had minor surgery on her back Friday in Dallas.

Delle Donne injured her back during the playoffs.

The team says an update will be provided at the start of training camp. Delle Donne averaged just under 20 points a game for the Mystics last season and helped them win the first title in franchise history.

The 2020 regular season starts in May. The Mystics open the season May 16 against Los Angeles.