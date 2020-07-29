Man Donates Proceeds From Sale of Washington Football Team Domain Name

A Nashville man unwittingly sold a website domain name to the Washington Football Team, and he is using the proceeds to help others.

Cal Spears bought WashingtonFootball.com in 2012. He’s the CEO of a fantasy sports website.

“We got a phone call and a text message and an email from a GoDaddy broker, who was saying I have a client who is interested in buying your domain WashingtonFootball.com,” Spears said.

He thought it might be the Washington Football Team, but he was focused on the start of the Major League Baseball season.

“I forget the exact wording, but it was something like, They’d like to do a deal today if possible because they are on a short timeline,” Spears said.

After an initial offer of $3,500, they reached a figure of $10,000.

“Then the next day, of course, the announcement pops that it’s the renamed Washington Football Team,” Spears said.

Spears said he could have asked for more money, but he didn’t keep it.

“I donated all proceeds, which was $10,000, to the American Indian College Fund, which is a charity that helps put Native Americans through college,” he said.