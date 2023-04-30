DC Defenders Play in Hopes of Making it to XFL Championship

It may be spring, but football is in full swing in the District.

The D.C. Defenders of the XFL are hosting a playoff game on Sunday evening at Audi Field.

There is a lot at stake this game, as the winner of this game goes to the 2023 XFL Championship Game, which means D.C. could soon hoist another trophy, and given the current state of how things are going for the other franchises, that’s a big deal.

Despite the constant rain Sunday afternoon, thousands of fans still made it out to the game.

It’s been a very successful season so far for the Defenders, which wrapped up the regular season with a 9-1 record.

The team has also been a big blessing for many residents who are looking to get their football fix after the NFL season is over.

Then there are those fans who say it’s nice to root for a football team that’s at the top of their game.

“They care about the fans. This is a great experience. Audi Field is awesome and guess what? It’s in D.C. It’s better because it’s in the city,” fan Nickos Papageorge said.

If they win, the Defenders will play in the Championship on Saturday, May 13 in San Antonio.