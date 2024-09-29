WNBA

Caitlin Clark gets ovation while attending Indianapolis Colts game

The Indiana Fever star is fresh off a historic rookie season in the WNBA.

By Mike Gavin

The ovations continue for Caitlin Clark.

Her rookie season with the Indiana Fever came to an end on Wednesday, but local fans got another opportunity to show her some love on Sunday when she attended the Indianapolis Colts game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Clark was shown on the video board sitting alongside her Fever teammate Lexie Hull.

Clark's historic rookie season in the WNBA ended last week when the Fever were swept by the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the playoffs.

Clark, who led the Fever to the postseason for the first time since 2016, averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists (first) and 5.7 rebounds per game this season. She set regular-season WNBA records for assists in a season (337), points scored or assisted on in a season (1,520), points by a rookie (769) and 3-point field goals by a rookie (122).

Clark was unanimously voted WNBA Rookie of the Year and named first-team All-WNBA.  

The WNBA semifinals began Sunday, with the New York Liberty hosting the Las Vegas Aces, and the Minnesota Lynx hosting the Connecticut Sun.

According to reports, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was named WNBA Rookie of the Year on Friday after her record-setting season.

