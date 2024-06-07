Caitlin Clark bounces back in a big way to lead Fever past Mystics

Caitlin Clark followed up her worst performance as a pro with one of her best.

The No. 1 overall pick racked up 30 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals to lead the Indiana Fever past the winless Washington Mystics 85-83 in the nation's capital on Friday night.

In front of a sold-out crowd of 20,333 at Capital One Arena, Clark made a career-high seven 3-pointers and matched her personal-best marks in points and steals. Clark also scored 30 points against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 28.

But her latest 30-point outing came just days after scoring a career-low three points on 1-for-10 shooting in a lopsided road loss to the New York Liberty on Sunday. The Fever, who opened the season with 11 games in 20 days, had four days off entering Friday's contest.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Clark did most of her damage from beyond the arc, knocking down seven of her 13 3-point attempts. Her previous high for made 3s in a game was four.

Clark, who also had eight turnovers, shot 8-for-15 from the field and 7-for-8 from the free throw line. It was the second time she shot over 50% from the field in a game.

The Mystics had a chance to tie or win the game at the buzzer after Clark missed a free throw in the final seconds, but they didn't get a shot off in time.

Washington now owns the fourth-worst start to a season in WNBA history at 0-11, according to Across the Timeline. The Atlanta Dream, who started the 2008 campaign with 17 straight losses, own the record for consecutive losses to open a season.

The Fever, who improved to 3-9 on the season, had three other players score in double-figures in addition to Clark. Kelsey Mitchell tallied 16 points, while Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith each had 10. Smith also pulled down 10 rebounds.

Stefanie Dolson led the Mystics with 19 points and five 3-pointers.

Up next for Clark and Co. is a road showdown with the WNBA-best Connecticut Sun on Monday. Connecticut is off to one of the best starts in WNBA history at 9-0.

The Mystics also have a tough upcoming opponent as they'll travel to face the Liberty on Sunday.

Sparks rookie Cameron Brink goes one-on-one with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams to discuss being named to Team USA's 3x3 women's basketball squad that will be competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.