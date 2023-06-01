Novak Djokovic

Busy at French Open, Novak Djokovic Keeping Tabs on Countryman Nikola Jokic in NBA Finals

Novak Djokovic might be busy trying to win the French Open but he definitely will be keeping tabs on how his friend and countryman Nikola Jokic fares in the NBA Finals with the Denver Nuggets

By The Associated Press

Getty, USA

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic might be busy trying to win the French Open but he definitely will be keeping tabs on how his friend and countryman Nikola Jokic fares in the NBA Finals with the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets will host Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on Thursday night. Denver never has been to the league’s championship round.

“I’ve got to support my man Joker,” Djokovic said Wednesday night after reaching the third round at Roland Garros. “I hope they win their first ring.”

Djokovic, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, and Jokic, a two-time NBA MVP, are both from Serbia, a European country of about 7 million.

“We are super proud of him,” Djokovic said.

“Coming from a small country and small city in our country, very humble beginnings for him, and he still stayed very modest, very humble. Very simple guy. Family guy,” Djokovic said. “He loves his horses ... and I find that very funny, but at the same time, I respect it a lot.”

