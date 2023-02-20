Bulls Poised to Add Local Product Patrick Beverley After Buyout

Bulls poised to add Chicago's Beverley after buyout originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Beverley is finally coming home.

After several flirtations over the years with his hometown Chicago Bulls, the Marshall High product who once said "I bleed Chicago" in an interview is poised to sign to help shore up the guard rotation and bring some vocal leadership to a playoff push that only has 23 games left.

Beverley's agent, Kevin Bradbury, confirmed that the guard who was recently waived by the Orlando Magic following his trade from the Los Angeles Lakers will sign with the Bulls and bring his career 37.6 percent 3-point shooting and pesky defense to Beverley's hometown team. The Bulls will have to release a player to make room for Beverley, and sources said the current focus is on veteran point guard Goran Dragic, whose rotational role has dwindled in recent weeks, or backup center Tony Bradley.

Beverley also confirmed the pending signing via a social media post.

Over the years, he has made no secret of his desire to play for his hometown team. The Bulls almost signed him in 2010 and 2019 and invited him to their 2012 summer-league combine.

"I am Chicago. I’m from Chicago. I bleed Chicago. I really think I can help the city. I think I can save the city,” Beverley said in a 2019 interview with the Chicago Tribune. “I inspire already. And I’d be a great inspiration just walking around the city of Chicago, knowing I’m from there, knowing that someone made it out and you can go and do the same."

Beverley, 34, started 45 games for the Lakers this season and is known for his ebullient personality, trash-talking defense and toughness. Beverley played in Greece and Russia for three years before latching on to the Houston Rockets for the 2012-13 season.

"I feel like any team I’m on, I can help take that team to the playoffs,” Beverley said in that 2019 interview with the Chicago Tribune. “Just me, my attitude, what I bring defensively, my grit and grind, my ability to playmake, rebound and make shots, the leader I am, I’m excited to see what door opens."

That was when Beverley was an unrestricted free agent and getting openly courted by Bulls fans.

While Beverley isn't a prototypical point guard, his ability to push pace, defend and playmake while not taking shots away from primary scorers projects to be a fit. So does his vocal leadership and ability to shoot straight and try to get in opponents' heads.

The Bulls have plagued by lapses and inconsistency all season, losing five games this season in which they led by 16 points or more. Currently in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, they need a jolt.

Here comes a motivated Beverley to try to provide it.