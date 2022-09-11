Bubba Wallace Wins for Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing at Kansas Speedway

Bubba Wallace wins for Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing at Kansas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Michael Jordan just keeps winning.

The six-time NBA champion is now a three-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner as an owner, after Bubba Wallace was victorious at Kansas Speedway on Sunday.

What a burnout by @BubbaWallace!



That's win No. 2 for him in the @NASCAR Cup Series. pic.twitter.com/n1WblEqUIg — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 11, 2022

Wallace scored 23XI Racing's first win last October at Talladega Superspeedway, while Kurt Busch won the organization's second race earlier this season, coincidentally at Kansas.

Wallace, the only African American driver in the Cup Series, continues to break barriers. Wendell Scott is the only other African American to win at NASCAR's highest level, with his victory coming in 1964.

Wallace's first victory last fall at Talladega came in a rain-shortened event, but there was nothing controversial this time around. He dominated all afternoon, leading 58 laps after starting the race in sixth.

After scoring the victory, the 28-year-old Wallace silenced the doubters by channeling an iconic MJ celebration.

Wallace and the No. 45 team will look for back-to-back wins next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on USA Network when the series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway.