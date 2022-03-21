NFL

Browns Send Additional Draft Pick to Texans in Deshaun Watson Trade

It turns out the Texans received six draft picks, not five, in exchange for Watson

By Eric Mullin

Browns send additional draft pick to Texans in Deshaun Watson trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The price it took for the Cleveland Browns to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Hoston Texans was actually higher than originally announced.

The Watson trade was reflected on the NFL's transaction wire on Monday and it showed that Cleveland gave up an additional 2022 fourth-round pick (via the Detroit Lions) in the deal (h/t ESPN's Adam Schefter). Also, Houston sent its 2024 sixth-round pick, instead of its 2024 fifth-rounder, along with Watson to Cleveland.

The full deal now looks like this:

Cleveland receives: Deshaun Watson, 2024 sixth-rounder

Houston receives: 2022 first-rounder, 2022 fourth-rounder (via Detroit), 2023 first-rounder, 2023 third-rounder, 2024 first-rounder, 2024 fourth-rounder

The Texans and Browns both announced the trade agreement in the past few days and each had Cleveland getting a 2024 sixth-round pick. Neither mentioned Houston receiving the 2022 fourth-rounder.

It's unclear why the terms of the deal were tweaked, with both adjustments favoring the Texans.

Anyhow, the Texans now have 11 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including seven in the first four rounds.

