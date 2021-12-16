NFL

Browns' Baker Mayfield Calls Out NFL to Decide on COVID Protocols

By Logan Reardon

Baker Mayfield calls out NFL to decide on COVID protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tell us how you really feel, Baker Mayfield.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback -- who is currently sidelined due to a positive COVID-19 test -- expressed frustrations with the NFL's updated protocols. In a series of tweets, Mayfield accused the league of not postponing Saturday's Browns-Raiders game because of money.

The NFL implemented new health and safety protocols on Thursday amid an uptick in positive cases across the league. Seven teams, including the Browns, were in "enhanced" protocols after outbreaks.

No NFL team has been hit harder by COVID-19 this week than Cleveland. Twenty players on the Browns' roster are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as of Thursday evening, less than 48 hours before they are set to host the Raiders.

Sports

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Canadiens-Flyers Game in Montreal Closed to Fans Due to COVID-19 Concerns

3 hours ago

NFL Updates COVID-19 Protocols Following Outbreaks

Nick Mullens was elevated from the Browns' practice squad on Thursday, and he's in line to start against Las Vegas on Saturday with Mayfield and Case Keenum testing positive for COVID-19.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLCleveland BrownsBaker Mayfield
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us