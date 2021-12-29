Henrico County

Brother of Washington Football Team's Montez Sweat Fatally Shot in Virginia

Washington head coach Ron Rivera began his Wednesday podium session with reporters by offering his condolences to Montez Sweat and his family 

By Ethan Cadeaux

Anthony R. Sweat, the older brother of Washington Football Team pass rusher Montez Sweat, was fatally shot in Henrico, Virginia on Tuesday, county police say. He was 27.

Henrico police received calls for a shooting at an apartment complex in the 7600 block of Wistar Village Drive shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Anthony Sweat was pronounced dead at the scene.

Montez Sweat was absent from Washington's practice on Wednesday.

"It is rough, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families," he said. "We try to make sure that the players understand that we're here for them. We do have a team psychologist and she's available, as well as not just myself but position coaches, coordinators and Malcolm Blacken, who is our director of player development. ... We're there for them."

