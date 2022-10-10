Brighton's Enock Mwepu Forced to Retire After Heart Condition Diagnosis

Enock Mwepu, midfielder for Brighton & Hove Albion of the English Premier League and the Zambian national team, was forced to retire on Monday after being diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition.

Enock Mwepu has been forced to end his playing career following the diagnosis of a hereditary heart condition. — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 10, 2022

According to the team statement, the condition can worsen over time, which would’ve put Mwepu at an extremely high risk of suffering a possible fatal cardiac event had he continued to take the field.

During the recent international break, Mwepu, 24, felt ill while on a flight to join the Zambian squad. He stayed in a hospital in Mali before returning to Brighton to undergo more cardiac tests and care, which revealed the diagnosis.

Football players usually undergo regular cardiac screenings throughout the regular season, but Brighton said in the statement that Mwepu’s condition was not previously evident on prior screenings.

Tony Bloom, Brighton chairman, said in a statement, “We are all absolutely devastated for Enock. He and his family have had a traumatic few weeks and while we are just thankful he has come through that period, he has seen such a promising career cut short at such a young age.

“As a club we will give him all the love, help and support we possibly can to make a full recovery, and then as he decides on the next steps in his life.”

Mwepu also released a statement following the news:

“A boy from a small Zambian township called Chambishi has some news to share.

“He stood strong to follow his dream of playing football at the highest level, and by the grace of God he lived his dream by reaching the Premier League.

“Some dreams, however, come to an end so it is with sadness that I announce the need to hang up my boots because of the medical advice I have received. This is, however, not the end of my involvement with football. I plan to stay involved in some capacity.”

Adam Brett, Brighton’s head of medicine and performance, said the team will help Mwepu manage the condition with the “appropriate treatment for him to otherwise live a long and healthy life.”