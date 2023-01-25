USMNT

Brandon Vazquez Headers in USMNT's First Goal of 2023 Vs. Serbia

Vazquez scored on his USMNT debut in the 29th minute

By Sanjesh Singh

Brandon Vazquez
The United States men's national team has scored its first goal of 2023.

Leveled at 0-0 against Serbia at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., Brandon Vazquez opened the scoring with a header in the 29th minute.

The 24-year-old FC Cincinnati striker, who had a breakout campaign in Major League Soccer last season, became the 59th USMNT player to find the net in his debut.

Right back Julian Gressel, also making his USMNT debut, delivered the cross from the right flank to earn the assist.

The goal came from a spell of control from the Stars and Stripes, who looked far more threatening than Serbia. Though most of the danger emerged from Cade Cowell's side on the left flank, Gressel flipped the switch on the opposite flank for the opener.

