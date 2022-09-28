Boxing's Future in the Olympics in Doubt After IBA Verdict

It looks like boxing’s future at the Olympics is in doubt.

Officials decided to keep Russian Umar Kremlev as president of the International Boxing Association on Sunday in Yerevan, Armenia. Delegates from amateur boxing’s world governing body voted to reject a proposal that urged for new presidential elections. Kremlev was backed to continue his governance by 106 votes to 36.

106 delegates at the IBA Congress have voted against holding a presidential election meaning that there won't even be a vote. Umar Kremlev stays in power unchallenged. The IOC has been given two fingers. Boxing at the Olympics is finished post 2024. — Chris McKenna (@cmckennasport) September 25, 2022

“We shouldn’t say Olympic boxing, we should say IBA boxing,” Kremlev said after the verdict.

And now the sport’s presence in the Games is under serious doubt.

Kremlev, who was elected IBA president in December 2020, called for the IBA to become less Olympic-focused.

"I am working for you, not a side organization," he said. "No one else should have influence on the organization."

Boxing was left off the initial list of sports for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, which caused concern for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to begin with. And now they have even more concern on their plate, learning that this trend might continue.

“Following these disturbing developments, the IOC (executive board) will have to fully review the situation at its next meeting,” the IOC said in a statement.

The IOC suspended the IBA (formerly known as the AIBA) in 2019 due to financial mismanagement, therefore leaving the IOC to run the boxing tournament itself at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The committee plans to run the boxing tournament at the upcoming Paris Games, as well, without the inclusion of the IBA.

The IOC plans to discuss the matter at their next meeting.

Boxing, which was an ancient Olympic sport, was introduced to the modern Olympic Games in 1904. It has been included in every Games since 1920.