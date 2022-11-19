Bills scheduled to fly to Detroit Saturday ahead of matchup vs. Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Buffalo Bills appear one step closer to playing their Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Several feet of snow blanketed Buffalo over the past few days, forcing the NFL to move Sunday’s Browns-Bills matchup from Highmark Stadium to Ford Field in Detroit. While the change in venue made the game feasible, one major question remained: How would the Bills get to the Motor City?

Instead of flying out before the thundersnow storm, Bills players were stuck at home on Friday as part of a local travel ban. Even if they had made it to Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Friday, they would have been stuck since runways were closed due to piling snow.

It’s not a typo, and you’ve probably heard the term during a weather forecast. Thundersnow is a real—and rare—weather phenomenon that results in thunder, lightning and snow. Here’s how it happens.

The airport reopened its runways Saturday morning, paving the way for the Bills to make their trip to Detroit. The final hurdle is getting those players there.

This is all a situation the Bills are accustomed to. They had a 2014 home game against the New York Jets moved from Buffalo to Detroit due to snow, and they had an interesting plan in place for transporting players.

For those wondering how the Bills will get to the airport today, just a reminder that in 2014 some of us got picked up from our houses on snowmobiles by random strangers. They’ll do what’s necessary to get to Detroit today. I can guarantee you that.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/1fCEXsNYPs — Eric Wood (@EWood70) November 19, 2022

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that the team is working on getting Bills players from their homes to the airport. The flight reportedly is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, but there are still snow showers in the forecast for Buffalo Saturday afternoon.

Should the Bills make it to Detroit safe and sound, they have an opportunity to get nice and cozy at Ford Field.

Following Sunday’s matchup against the Browns, their next game is a Thanksgiving tilt against the Lions. They will apparently pass that up, though, as CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported that the Bills plan to go back to Buffalo between games in Detroit.