NFL

Bills-Bengals Postponed After Damar Hamlin Collapses

Hamlin is in critical condition at a local hospital, the NFL said

By Eric Mullin

Getty Images

The Bills-Bengals game on Monday Night Football has been postponed following a scary situation involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, the NFL announced.

In the first quarter at Paycor Stadium, Hamlin collided with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins while attempting to make a tackle. Hamlin rose to his feet, stood in place for a moment and then collapsed on the field.

The 24-year-old was immediately tended to by medical personnel and was administered CPR for roughly 10 minutes.

Hamlin was given oxygen as he was loaded into the ambulance. He was then transported to UC Medical Center, a level one trauma center. He is in critical condition, according to the league.

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills," the NFL said. "We will provide more information as it becomes available."

Players from both teams were visibly shaken by the scene, with many in tears.

Sports

NFL 52 mins ago

Buffalo's Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field, Bills-Bengals Postponed

Pelé 2 hours ago

Brazilians Mourn Pelé at the Stadium Where He Got His Start

The game was initially temporarily suspended before being called off roughly an hour later.

Cincinnati was leading the game 7-3. A makeup date for the game has not been announced.

This article tagged under:

NFLCINCINNATI BENGALSBuffalo Bills
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us