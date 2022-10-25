Bill Burr laughs off ‘nightmare’ interview with Manning brothers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There wasn’t anything to smile about for Boston sports fans on Monday, between the Patriots’ loss to the Bears and the Celtics’ loss to the Bulls.

But one bright spot that viewers might’ve missed during Monday Night Football was comedian Bill Burr’s appearance on the Manningcast.

The Canton, Mass. native visited Peyton and Eli Manning’s show on ESPN2 during the Patriots-Bears game. While the game didn’t go as planned, Burr did provide some humor while speaking to two of the Pats’ former rivals.

Burr joined the show in the third quarter, with the Patriots trailing 23-14 after the hysteria surrounding Bailey Zappe had started to slow.

Like all Patriots fans, Burr was clearly on edge from the jump. He interrupted Peyton Manning’s introduction with a quick dig at the siblings:

“Can I deal with the nightmare of talking to two Manning brothers? Good lord,” Burr said. “This is like the quarterback anti-Christ for me.”

"This is like the quarterback anti-Christ for me." - @billburr, a @Patriots fan alongside two Manning brothers pic.twitter.com/QBufjB8j2o — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 25, 2022

The trio threw some playful digs at each other before Peyton opened the floor for Burr to speak to Eli, who won two Super Bowls against the Patriots.

“Those are long ago, but those were brutal,” Burr said. “They ripped my heart out. When they won on the first one, the helmet catch, the dropped pick, the missed sack, I was like ‘Ah, it’s not our day.’ But when Eli did it again I had to be like ‘All right, this guy’s a gangster.’ You delivered, dude.”

“I don’t remember it, thank you for that highlight,” Burr said as a montage of the Super Bowls played. “Can you cut to me crying on the couch now?”

.@billburr doesn't need any reminders of Eli's Super Bowl wins 😅



"Thank you for that highlight. Can we cut to me crying on the couch now?" pic.twitter.com/H7Sn6cJVno — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 25, 2022

As the third quarter progressed and the Patriots continued to struggle, cameras naturally found Mac Jones watching the game.

“Can they stop showing sad Mac Jones on the sidelines? We get it, he got taken out of the game,” Burr pleaded. “At least he’s smart enough to keep his helmet on.”

"Can they stop showing Sad Mac Jones on the sidelines?" - Bill Burr #ManningCast pic.twitter.com/1IpcM7Drsp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 25, 2022

The show got completely off track later on, when the three dissected the striking resemblance between Burr and Houston Texans punter Cameron Johnston.

“Please tell the world,” Eli asked. “Are you the punter for the Texans?”

“I’ve been advised not to comment on that at this time,” Burr said.

Here are some of the other highlights from Burr’s appearance:

"Don Shula looks like a mafia don...George Halas is smiling like he just met his grandkid for the first time...Belichick looks like he's getting indicted." - Bill Burr #ManningCast pic.twitter.com/7kn3vwiIeS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 25, 2022

"Burr is actually a funny guy." - Obama



"He called me by last name like he's coaching me." - Bill Burr#ManningCast pic.twitter.com/NJHYLMND6Z — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 25, 2022

"As a comedian, Peyton, it really bugs me how funny you are." - @BillBurr



📺: ManningCast on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/aFuXcp0A8B — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2022

The Manningcast will return next week for Monday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.