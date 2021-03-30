Biden Won't Throw Out First Pitch at Nats Opening Day 2021

President Joe Biden won’t be throwing out the first pitch for the Washington Nationals on Opening Day this week.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a news conference Tuesday that Biden won’t do the honors on Thursday.

"I know the president's eager to get out to Nationals' stadium — many beautiful days, many beautiful baseball games ahead this spring,” she said. “It's not on his schedule this week, but I certainly expect that baseball fans will be hearing from him in next couple of days.”

Biden last threw out a first ball as vice president, in 2009 when the Baltimore Orioles hosted the New York Yankees on opening day at Camden Yards. The right-hander threw a high fastball that brought O's catcher Chad Moeller out of his crouch.

Biden, a Little League shortstop who later played center, has frequently been around ballfields. He saw the Phillies a few times in the postseason, including the 2009 World Series, watched Philadelphia play at Washington in 2012, has visited the Yankees at spring training and attended the Little League World Series.

William Howard Taft began the tradition of presidents throwing out the first pitch in Washington in 1910. Since then, every sitting president except Donald Trump has thrown out a first pitch when Washington had a major league franchise.

Dr. Anthony Fauci's first pitch on Opening Day in Nationals Park did not go so well in 2020. He said he'd try again if he got another chance, with a new plan for preparation this time.

Trump attended Game 5 of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park and was booed when he was introduced as Houston played Washington.

When there wasn't a team in Washington, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton tossed baseballs while in office at other big league parks.