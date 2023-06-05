Biden welcomes Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to White House

President Joe Biden had to choose his words wisely Monday with the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the White House.

The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to win Super Bowl LVII in February, with a controversial holding penalty setting up the game-winning field goal.

"I have to be careful what I say today," Biden said, adding that First Lady Jill Biden is a "Philly girl" and a "rabid Eagles fan."

"Fortunately," Biden said, "she is overseas right now."

The Chiefs, after touring the White House, made their way to the South Lawn for the ceremony. Biden said the Chiefs, who won their second Super Bowl in four years, are "not only holding the title again, they're building a dynasty."

"It's no surprise," Biden said. "They've got a young quarterback named Patrick [Mahomes]. The boy can play, man."

Biden held a moment of silence for Norma Hunt, the wife of late team founder Lamar Hunt, who died Sunday.

"Norma was known as the first lady of football" Biden said. "She attended every single Super Bowl in history, all 57, including the past one, which the Chiefs won. Jill and I send our condolences to the entire Hunt family."

Biden joked that the mayor of Philadelphia asked him to arrest Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, a former Eagles coach, and take him back to Philly.

"But I can't do that," Biden said.

Reid thanked Biden and his staff for the hospitality, saying the Chiefs were "fired up to be here."

"We thank you from the bottom of our heart for inviting us to the White House...for this celebration of a championship," Reid said. "From the tour that we had, the history here and the great food, man. We can't forget the great food."

Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce presented Biden with a personalized No. 46 Chiefs jersey. The team then posed for a photo with the president.

It was the Chiefs' third championship but first team trip to the White House. The team was unable to visit after winning the Super Bowl in February 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.