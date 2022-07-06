Best Young NBA Players to Follow on Social Media in 2022

Best young NBA players to follow on social media originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Bored of your typical Instagram feed? Well, I have a solution for you. Follow these famous athletes and it will be sure to make your day.

For years, athletes have swarmed the social media stratosphere with the increased popularity of platforms like Twitter and TikTok. Take Steph Curry, who has 63 followers across all social media platforms, or “King James” who is cradling 100 million followers. The list goes on and on.

Athletes are the focal point of fandom, so it only makes sense that these players’ lives are tracked by the minute.

Whether they’re tweeting about a big game, referencing rivals, showcasing family time or even eating a slice of pizza, it’s no doubt that fans crave athletes’ daily endeavors.

Young players like the Grizzlies’ Ja Morant also fit into that category, maybe more than James and Curry, for young people who seek to relate. They are definitely worth following on social media – for the information, for the behind-the-scenes footage of their lives and for the fun of it all.

If you’re intertwined with social media as much as everyone else, here are a few young NBA players you must follow on social media right now:

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

As one of his most recent affairs, the Grizzlies’ point guard proudly left a $500 tip for a waitress at a rundown restaurant.

Normal day fr 🤝🏾🖤™️ https://t.co/bZHKf10FNH — Shaq Buchanan (@ShaqLeroy) July 5, 2022

The 22-year-old South Carolina native was the No. 2 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft. He played at Murray State and received consensus first-team All-American in 2019 before being selected by Memphis.

Morant has 2.2 million followers on Twitter and 7.3 million followers on Instagram.

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Young is no stranger to social media, in fact, some might say he is even an avid user. Every so often, the athlete posts the words, “Another Day, Another Opportunity,” with the red “100” emoji next to it on Twitter. His optimism must give quite the inspiration to his fans.

Another Day, Another Opportunityð¯ — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) July 2, 2022

At merely 23 years old, Young has been an asset to the Atlanta Hawks since being selected No. 5 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. During his time in college at Oklahoma, Young won Big 12 Freshman of the Year and First-team All-Big 12 in 2022. He is a two-time NBA All-Star (2020, 2022) and an All-NBA Third Team (2022).

Young has 1.5 million followers on Twitter and 4.6 million on Instagram.

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

During the 2022 NBA Draft, Holmgren interacted with some fans who were excited about his new home in Oklahoma City.

The 20-year-old former Gonzaga star was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Holmgren was a consensus five-star recruit and the No. 1 player in the 2021 class. He was awarded the WCC Defensive Player of the Year, WCC Newcomer of the Year and consensus second-team All-American in 2022. He played one year at Gonzaga before being selected by the Thunder.

Holmgren has 74.3K followers on Twitter and 507K followers on Instagram.

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Giddey tweeted this photo of himself and fellow teammate Holmgren, which Holmgren then retweeted on his own feed. Talk about a dynamic duo.

The Australian athlete was selected by the Thunder with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. At only 19 years old, Giddey became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. He also became the first player since Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson to record three back-to-back triple-doubles as a rookie.

Giddey has 81.9K on Twitter and 376K followers on Instagram.

Collin Gillespie, Denver Nuggets

Gillespie has always taken pride in his teams, whether it's his alma mater Villanova or his present opportunity with Denver. He posted all throughout the March Madness tournament in 2022 and has been keeping his fans engaged by documenting his NBA path so far.

The former Villanova guard gained popularity during his four years as a Wildcat. He was named Big East co-Player of the Year in 2021 and won the same award outright in 2022. At 23 years old, Gillespie has earned two Third-team All-American awards (2021, 2022) and the Bob Cousy Award (2022).

Gillespie has 12.3K followers on Twitter and 63.6K followers on Instagram.

More notable young athletes to follow

Here are some other noteworthy young NBA athletes to follow on socials:

Lonzo Ball, Chicago Bulls

Followers: 1.3M Twitter, 14.1M Instagram

Age: 24

Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks

Followers: 76.4K Twitter, 184K Instagram

Age: 25

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Followers: 1.6M Twitter, 7.1M Instagram

Age: 22

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Followers: 1.1M Twitter, 5M Instagram

Age: 23

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Followers: 483.9K Twitter, 5M Instagram

Age: 21

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Followers: 1M Twitter, 9M Instagram

Age: 20

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Followers: 351.6K Twitter, 2.3M Instagram

Age: 21

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Followers: 1.4M Instagram

Age: 22