Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins sign contract extensions: Report

Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow will get to keep two of his biggest weapons for the foreseeable future.
Wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have both signed long-term contract extensions with the team, Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz reported.
Chase signed a four-year $161 million deal with $112 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, Schultz reported, citing the receiver as his source.
Higgins will get four years worth $115 million, with the first two years guaranteed.
Burrow is already locked into a long-term deal with the Bengals, having signed a five-year extension in 2023 worth $275 million and over $219 million guaranteed.
In the 2024 season, the Bengals went 9-8 and just missed out on the playoffs in the AFC wild card standings.