USA's Maggie Voisin Advances to Freeski Slopestyle, Marin Hamill Injured

American’s Maggie Voisin and Marin Hamill qualified for the women’s freeski slopestyle Olympic final on Monday.

Voisin, 23, finished fourth in the qualifying event with a score of 72.78 in her first run and Hamill, 20, placed seventh with a score of 69.43, also in her first run at Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium.

During Hamill’s second run she took a fall on the slopestyle course, grabbing her right leg as she went down coming off her final jump. Medics arrived on the scene about 10 minutes before she was carted off and loaded into an ambulance. There has been no official word on how she is doing currently.

American Darian Stevens fell short of qualifying, with a score of 50.01 to take 19th place. Caroline Claire of the U.S. did not compete after suffering an injury during practice prior to the event.

Estonia's Kelly Sildaru finished first (86.15), Norway's Johanne Killi placed second (86.00) and China's Eileen Gu got third (79.38) in the event.

Gu, 18, became the youngest gold medalist in freestyle skiing, winning the big air event last week. She successfully landed a double cork 1620-- consisting of four-and-a-half rotations in the air-- in her first attempt at the trick.

Gu, born in San Francisco, Calif., will be skiing for her second Olympic medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics at the slopestyle final.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Voisin and Hamill, if she is well enough to compete in the next round, are both seeking their first Olympic medals.

The women’s freeski slopestyle Olympic final is set for Mon 2/14 at 8:30 p.m. ET.