U.S. Mixed Doubles Curling Team Beats China for Second Straight Win

The United States' mixed doubles curling team is on a winning streak.

On the heels of a thrilling extra-end victory over Sweden, Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys picked up a second straight win by taking down China's Fan SuYuan and Ling Zhi 7-5 on Saturday.

'@TEAMUSAMXD go back-to-back, move to 3-2 and are now tied for fourth in the round-robin standings.

The two sides were tied at 3-3 through four ends before the United States scored a pivotal three points in the fifth end for a 6-3 advantage.

'@TEAMUSAMXD is going for three wins in round-robin play, and they pick up three points in the fifth end!





China used its power play in the sixth end to try to cut into the deficit and succeeded by securing two points.

The United States responded by using its power play in the seventh end, but tallied just one point for a 7-5 lead entering the final end.

After losing a two-point lead in the eighth end against Sweden, Team USA didn't allow history to repeat itself versus China. Persinger and Plys crowded the house with stones and China conceded the game prior to its hammer throw.

With the victory, Team USA improved to 3-2 and is now tied for fourth place with Canada in the mixed doubles standings.

The United States will look to extend its winning streak with two more matches on Saturday -- first against Canada on Saturday morning at 7:05 a.m. ET and then against the Czech Republic on Saturday night at 8:05 p.m. on CNBC. You can catch both matchups on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.