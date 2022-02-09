U.S. Speed Skaters Andrew Heo, Ryan Pivirotto Eliminated in 1500m Short Track Event

The men's speed skating 1500m short track event will go on without a U.S. competitor.

Team USA's Andrew Heo and Ryan Pivirotto were unable to advance during Wednesday's quarterfinal.

With the top three of each heat automatically qualifying for the semifinals, Pivirotto was in position to advance for much of the third heat. After falling out of the top three, he was then penalized for making contact with Latvia's Reinis Berzins.

Heo finished fifth in the second heat with a time of 2:19.482, which was 0.852 seconds behind winner Lee June-Seo of Korea and 0.238 seconds behind third-place Stijn Desmet of Belgium.

Shaolin Sandor Liu of Hungary finished with the best time in the quarterfinal round, clocking in at 2.09.213.

The semifinals begin at 7:30 a.m. ET, with the finals following shortly after.