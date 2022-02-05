Team USA Finishes 7th in Mixed Relay Biathlon

Team USA made history in the biathlon 4x6km mixed relay.

The American squad of Susan Dunklee, Clare Egan, Sean Doherty and Paul Schommer placed seventh in the event, the best mixed relay biathlon finish in U.S. Olympic history. Team USA finished eighth in the event's debut in 2014 before placing 15th in 2018.

WHAT. A. RACE.



The unbelievable relay of @SusanDunklee, @BiathleteEgan, @sp_doherty and @pschommer_ just put it ALL on the line to finish seventh – our best ever Olympic mixed relay result. We couldn't be prouder. 🇺🇸#Beijing2022 #Biathlon — US Biathlon (@USBiathlon) February 5, 2022

Norway took home the gold after winning silver in 2018 and gold in 2014. France, meanwhile, defended its gold from 2018 with a silver in the Beijing Olympics. The Russian Olympic Committee filled out the podium, winning the bronze medal.

Biathlon continues over the next two weeks with 10 medal events -- five for men and five for women.