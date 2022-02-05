Biathlon

Team USA Finishes 7th in Mixed Relay Biathlon

Norway won its second gold of the 2022 Winter Olympics

By Logan Reardon

Clare Egan of Team United States shoots during the 4x6-kilometer mixed relay at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Team USA made history in the biathlon 4x6km mixed relay.

The American squad of Susan Dunklee, Clare Egan, Sean Doherty and Paul Schommer placed seventh in the event, the best mixed relay biathlon finish in U.S. Olympic history. Team USA finished eighth in the event's debut in 2014 before placing 15th in 2018.

Norway took home the gold after winning silver in 2018 and gold in 2014. France, meanwhile, defended its gold from 2018 with a silver in the Beijing Olympics. The Russian Olympic Committee filled out the podium, winning the bronze medal.

Biathlon continues over the next two weeks with 10 medal events -- five for men and five for women.

