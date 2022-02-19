Slovakia Wins Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Game Over Sweden

Slovakia secured its first-ever Olympic medal in men's hockey after a 4-0 win over Sweden in the bronze medal game Saturday.

Slovakia's previous best finish at the Olympics was fourth place in 2010, when it lost to Finland in the bronze medal game.

The bronze-medal win also allowed Slovakia to avenge a 4-1 loss to Sweden after in group play last week.

Juraj Slafkovský opened the scoring for Slovakia in the second period. It was the sixth goal of the 2022 Olympics for the 17-year-old Slafkovský, who is expected to be a top-five pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Slovakia strikes first in the bronze medal game!



Sweden vs. Slovakia on CNBC and @peacockTV. Stream HERE: https://t.co/sgobkEd6uF pic.twitter.com/5RumKg8ocx — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 19, 2022

Slovakia added a second goal less than 10 minutes later, when Samuel Takac scored with just seconds remaining on the power play.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Another for Slovakia!



Catch the bronze medal game between Sweden and Slovakia NOW on CNBC and @peacockTV. pic.twitter.com/lbhqcXazdi — Olympic Hockey on NBC (@NBCSportsHockey) February 19, 2022

The game remained 2-0 throughout much of the final period, until Sweden was forced to pull its goalie. Slovakia scored two empty-netters, courtesy of Slafkovský and Pavol Regenda, to lock up a 4-0 win and the bronze medal.

With the bronze medal decided, only one game remains for men's hockey in Beijing. Finland will face the Russian Olympic Committee in the gold medal game on Saturday at 11:10 p.m. ET on NBCOlympics.com and USA Network.