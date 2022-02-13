Marte Olsbu Roeiseland Collects Another Olympic Gold Medal In Biathlon Pursuit

Another day, another gold medal for Norway's Marte Olsbu Roeiseland.

The 31-year-old completed the women's biathlon pursuit in 31:38.2 to win her third gold medal of the 2022 Olympics. She has four total medals in Beijing, adding to her two silver medals from the 2018 Games.

Despite treacherous, snowy conditions throughout the event, Olsbu Roeiseland remained nearly perfect. She hit 19 of 20 shots, limiting her penalty time and running away with the victory after starting with a time advantage due to her gold medal win in the sprint.

Elvira Oberg of Sweden took the silver, missing three shots and finishing 1:36.5 behind Olsbu Roeiseland. Tiril Eckhoff of Norway won the bronze after missing three shots, coming home 1:48.7 behind the winner.

Four Americans competed in the event -- Joanne Reid placed 29th, Clare Egan was 38th, Susan Dunklee finished 40th and Deedra Irwin crossed the line in 47th.