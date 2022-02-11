Germany Adds 7th Gold Medal as Christopher Grotheer Wins Men's Skeleton

Christopher Grotheer left no doubt as to who the best slider was in Beijing.

The 29-year-old German dominated the men's skeleton, posting the fastest time in three of four runs and the best cumulative score (4:01.01) to bring home the gold medal.

Germany's Alex Jungk won the silver medal with a 4:01.67 time, while China's Wengang Yan took the bronze with a time of 4:01.77. Germany had never medaled in Olympic men's skeleton before Friday, and now it has twice in one day.

Grotheer was eighth in his Olympic debut at the 2018 Games. Since then, he has only improved. Grotheer won gold at the World Champions in 2020 and 2021 for men's, so this Beijing result wasn't unexpected.

With two more medals, Germany has now 11 total medals at the 2022 Games -- which is fifth among all nations. Germany does lead the Olympics with seven gold medals, just ahead of Norway's six.

Andrew Blaser was Team USA's lone representative in the 25-athlete field. He placed 21st after Run 3, which was just outside the top-20 cutoff to make the final run.