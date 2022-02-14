Austria Edges Slovenia for Gold Medal in Men's Large Hill Team Ski Jumping

Ski jumping competition at the 2022 Olympics concluded on Monday morning -- and it went out with a thriller.

Austria pulled ahead of Slovenia on the final jump to secure the gold in the men's large hill team event. Austria finished with a score of 942.7, just in front of Slovenia's 934.4.

The race for the bronze was even tighter, with Germany (922.9) narrowly topping Norway (922.1) to complete the podium.

Stefan Kraft, Daniel Huber, Jan Hoerl and Manuel Fettner were the gold medalists for Austria. Austria now has five gold medals and 15 total medals in Beijing, including two in ski jumping (gold in men's large hill team, silver in men's individual normal hill).

The U.S. squad -- comprised of Decker Dean, Patrick Gasienica, Kevin Bickner and Casey Larson -- did not reach the final round after placing 10th of 11 nations in the first round. The U.S. had a score of 261.0 after each skier made their jump, which was 106.0 shy of the final qualifying score.