Speed-Skating GW Grad Represents Hong Kong at the Olympics

A speed skater representing Hong Kong at the Winter Olympics recently graduated from George Washington University.

When Sidney Chu was growing up in Hong Kong, he tried out hockey, but that didn’t go so well.

“I got a lot of concussions; I got a lot of injuries. So that was not fun,” he said. “But, no, I really loved that feeling of chasing a puck, I really loved the feeling of going fast on the ice."

That exhilarating feeling he felt on the ice led him to speed skating. Chu later found himself on the campus of George Washington University, waking up at 3:30 a.m. every day for training.

“Every time I woke up, I’m like ‘Oh, God,’ but then I’m, like, really thinking about why I’m doing it,” Chu said.

Chu will skate the 500-meter race at the Olympics.

“Really excited to be able to have the opportunity. It’s my first Olympics, so I’m pretty happy,” Chu said.

He’s also in the process of applying to medical school.

“It is tough to sort of balance that time out, but, I mean, you got 24 hours in a day,” Chu said. “You cut some of the sleep out and it all fits in.”